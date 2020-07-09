New Program Milestone

MAINESTREAM MEDIA's HOT RADIO MAINE has hit a new milestone with its HOT RADIO MAINE REBUILDS program as over 200 MAINE businesses are now participating. On JUNE 1, HOT RADIO MAINE, in conjunction with LEE AUTO MALLS, launched the "REBUILDS" program aimed at supporting small business in MAINE during the COVID-19 pandemic. A bank of 2,500 commercials was created for these businesses to use at no cost.

HOT RADIO MAINE Sr. Sales Manager DAVE EZZY commented, "You could name almost any town in MAINE and we've had a response. BEALS to BRUNSWICK to BUXTON to LITCHFIELD, LEBANON, ELIOT, TURNER, GREENE, NEWPORT, WATERBORO and of course PORTLAND, LEWISTON, BANGOR. You could really name almost any town in the listening areas (and some outside the listening areas) and there's been a huge response."

The HOT RADIO MAINE REBUILDS program was announced by PD RYAN DEELON who added, "We’re a small business in MAINE and can directly relate. The large response shows how much work there is to do for MAINE’s small business and the greater economy to get back on their feet. We’ll continue to try to do our part in the fight to pull through to the other side. There’s still time to submit your business and we’ll add more commercials to the bank to make sure all businesses who want to participate are well represented on the station."

This is the third community support program HOT RADIO MAINE has launched since the start of the pandemic. The station first purchased and gave-away gift cards to local businesses and then launched the HOT RADIO MAINE STIMULUS PACKAGE, giving away $10,000 to MAINE residents.

HOT RADIO MAINE is Top 40/Rhythmic WHTP (HOT 104.7)/PORTLAND, ME, WJYE-A (100.3 W262DP)/LEWISTON, ME and WCYR-A (102.9 W275CQ)/BANGOR.

« see more Net News