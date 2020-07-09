Philadelphia Union Games Now On Fox Sports The Gambler

iHEARTMEDIA Sports WDAS-A-W273DO (FOX SPORTS THE GAMBLER)/PHILADELPHIA is the new radio broadcast partner of MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER’s PHILADELPHIA UNION. The first broadcast, hosted by DAVE LENO and PHILADELPHIA UNION's SEBASTIEN LE TOUX, kicked off at 9a TODAY (7/9) with the PHILADELPHIA UNION vs. NYCFC game. Additional coverage will be led by UNION INSIDER, JOE TANSEY, and PD/Daily Ticket host SEAN BRACE. For the last four seasons, TANSEY and BRACE covered the MLS and the PHILADELPHIA UNION on the “UNION SOCCER PODCAST.”

"Before THE GAMBLER Even went live in AUGUST 2019, the strong desire to become the PHILADELPHIA UNION's broadcast partner was always on our mind,” said PD SEAN BRACE. “It gives us all great joy to be able to provide one of PHILLY's most passionate fanbases, a place to hear every UNION game this season! Nobody does soccer like THE GAMBLER!"

PHILADELPHIA UNION Pres. TIM MCDERMOTT added, “We are excited to expand our reach in the PHILADELPHIA market, especially as the UNION is the first professional sports team in PHILADELPHIA to return to play. THE GAMBLER’s team brings a ton of energy and passion that will bring the gameday experience to life through the radio.”

« back to Net News