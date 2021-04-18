56th ACM Awards Date Set

The 56th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) Awards will broadcast live on SUNDAY, APRIL 18th 2021 from 8-11p (ET), on CBS TELEVISION NETWORK and live on demand on CBS ALL ACCESS. Additional details about next year's show, including the host, performers, location, ticket-sale dates, hotel information and more will be announced in the coming months. More information here.

As previously announced (NET NEWS 3/16), the 55th ACM Awards were postponed due to COVID-19, and will take place in NASHVILLE for the first time in the show’s history, broadcasting from three iconic Country music venues, the GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE, RYMAN AUDITORIUM and the BLUEBIRD CAFE. Hosted by CAPITOL NASHVILLE's KEITH URBAN, the 55th ACM Awards will be broadcast on WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 16th from 8-11p (ET) on CBS TELEVISION NETWORK, and will be available to stream on demand on CBS ALL ACCESS.

