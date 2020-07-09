Live Stream Featuring Motley Crue, Five Finger Death Punch And More

BETTER NOISE MUSIC is presenting a virtual music festival featuring major Rock artists like MÖTLEY CRUE, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, AWOLNATION, CORY MARKS and more to air worldwide on THURSDAY JULY 16th starting at 3p (PT).

The event will also raise funds for the GLOBAL RECOVERY INITIATIVES FOUNDATION (GRI) to provide critical support services for those in early recovery from substance use disorder.

Besides a lineup featuring MÖTLEY CRUE, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, PAPA ROACH, THE HU, BAD WOLVES and more, The BETTER NOISE MUSIC FESTIVAL will offer sneak peeks at two BETTER NOISE FILMS projects slated for this fall: "Sno Babies" and "The Retaliators."

The event will be hosted in partnership with LIVEXLIVE a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture.

Watch the Festival on the BETTER NOISE MUSIC YOUTUBE channel or FACEBOOK page.

« see more Net News