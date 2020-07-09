Turn It Up!

iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC WMIA/MIAMI today became TOTALLY 93.9 ALL '90s, ALL THE TIME.

The station will focus on the biggest songs from the top decade-defining artists, such as BACKSTREET BOYS, BRITNEY SPEARS, JENNIFER LOPEZ, NSYNC, MARIAH CAREY, RICKY MARTIN, DESTINY'S CHILD and more. During the workweek, the station will feature two 90-minute commercial-free music sweeps at 8a and 5p.

iHEART MEDIA MIAMI President BRIAN OLSEN said, "We are excited to bring our vibrant new '90s format to 93.9 listeners and advertisers. We are certain that TOTALLY 93.9 will quickly become a favorite destination for '90s music fans."

iHEARTMEDIA MIAMI SVP/Programming ROB MILLER added, "TOTALLY 93.9 is SOUTH FLORIDA’s first all '90s station. In these anything but normal times, we believe our audience is craving a familiar and nostalgic listening experience that brings back fun memories of their high school and college years, and we think TOTALLY 93.9 is da' bomb."

