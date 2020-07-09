Exclusive Analysis From Research Director, Inc.

So, what have we learned so far? The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC., in conjunction with the fine folks at XTRENDS, have been poring over the numbers for your benefit. As we prepare for round three, we can say that while radio is recovering from the shutdowns, the pattern is more of a swoosh (think NIKE) than a Vee. People are venturing out more but we have a ways to go before we reach the normalcy of pre-pandemic listening. The JUNE survey covered 5/21 through 6/17. Besides all the COVID-19-related stuff, we also had the social unrest spawned by the GEORGE FLOYD murder. How all of this is reflected in the numbers is what we are about to find out.

MIAMI-FT.LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD: Some Like It Hot

The, ahem, 6+ hot streak for COX MEDIA Urban AC WHQT (HOT 105 FM) continued as the station had its largest share in over a year (7.5-8.4). COX MEDIA AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1) repeated at #2 (6.5-6.8) while the two stations formerly known as #3 dissolved their arrangement. UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary WAMR (AMOR 107.5) remained in place (6.2-6.0) while SBS Spanish Contemporary WCMQ (Z92.3) stepped down to #4 (6.2-5.7) as it ended a five-book surge. ENTERCOM AC WLYF (101.5 LITE FM) moved up to #5 as it ended a three-book slide (4.8-5.5). The station was also back in the cume lead (563,400-728,300) – an increase of 29.3%. The overall market cume rose by 6.9%. COX MEDIA Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ) slipped to a tie at #7 with its smallest share in over a year (4.9-3.9).

As with the previous demo, WHQT had its best 25-54 book in over a year as it rose to #1 for the first time since JANUARY. WFEZ advanced three spaces to #2 with its second up book in a row. WCMQ’s time on top of the chart was short-lived as the station stepped down to #3, giving back a good portion of last month’s large increase. WLYF remained at #4 with a slight increase while WAMR stepped up to #5 with a small gain. WEDR fell four places to #6 and was just ahead of iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WBGG (BIG 105.9), which repeated at #7 with a slight decrease.

Though WEDR also suffered some noticeable share loss 18-34, the station was able to win the demo for the seventh straight survey. WHQT was again the #2 station while surrendering most of last month’s strong increase. The two stations were about a share and a half apart. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WMIB (103.5 THE BEAT) repeated at #3 but it, too, gave back a substantial portion of last month’s strong increase. WCMQ remained at #4 with a slight decrease while ENTERCOM Top 40/R WPOW (POWER 96) stepped up to #5 with its best book since JULY. A flat WFEZ slipped to #6.

WHQT had its third straight up book 18-49 as the station moved into first place. This pushed WCMQ – which lost most of last month’s big increase – back to #2. WFEZ advanced three squares to #3 with a solid increase while two stations moving in opposite directions met up at #4. WEDR slid from second while WLYF was up from #5. WMIB dropped to #6 with a small decrease.

SEATTLE-TACOMA: KIRO’s A Hero

We’re going deep on this one. First, we begin with BONNEVILLE Talk KIRO-F, which captured the 6+ flag for the fourth straight survey (7.2-7.1). This is certainly not surprising given the real-world events that have been transpiring in this market. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZOK repeated at #2 with its best outing since JULY (6.6-6.7). CLASSIC RADIO INC. Classical KING had a huge increase (4.1-5.3) as it leapt gracefully (of course) from #10 to #3. UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON N/T KUOW stepped up to #4 as it ended a two-book slide (4.6-5.1). HUBBARD Top 40/M KQMV (MOVIN 92.5) slipped to #5 with its lowest

total in over a year (6.2-5.0). The station remained the market’s cume leader (626,500-567,400) – a decrease of 9.4%. The overall market was up by a modest 1.2%. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KJR-F (95.7 THE JET) slipped to #6 (5.1-4.8) and was tied with ENTERCOM Alternative KNDD (107.7 THE END), which stepped up from a tie at #8 (4.4-4.8). ENTERCOM Active Rock KISW dropped to a three-way tie at #8 (4.6-4.6) with SINCLAIR News KOMO-A (4.4-4.6) and the suddenly resurgent HUBBARD Country KNUC (98.9 THE BULL) (3.2-4.6).

Like a, well, bull in a china shop, KNUC charged into the 25-54 lead. The station rose from a tie at #8 to #1 with what was easily its best book in over a year. KQMV ended a two-book surge as it stepped down to #2 while KISW slipped to #3 with a flat performance. KNDD had its best book since SEPTEMBER yet had to step down to #4. KUOW was up slightly as it slipped to #5. KIRO-F fell from #5 to a tie at #12 with only a modest loss.

KISW had a slight increase in share over last month but that was enough to push the station back up to #1 18-34. KQMV moved back to #2 as it returned most of last survey’s modest increase. KNDD remained at #3 with a slight increase. KING-F was off a bit but repeated at #4 for the fourth book in a row. It is not often we see a Classical station in the top five in this demo. HUBBARD AC KRWM (WARM 106.9) held steady at #5 with a small gain and was joined in that space by KUOW, which advanced from #9 with a strong increase.

KISW was off a bit 18-49 but moved up to #1 as the previous leader – KQMV – dropped to #2 thanks to its lowest share in over a year. KNUC was on the rampage as it jumped from #16 to #3 (!) – more than doubling its previous share in the process. KNDD stepped down to #4 with a slight increase while KZOK was up to #5 as it bounced back from a down book. KRWM slipped to #6 despite a small gain. iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KJAQ (96.5 JACK FM) fell from #4 to #11 as it lost a chunk of share.

DETROIT: A Motor City Classic

Though it was lacking in tail fins and copious amounts of chrome, BEASLEY Classic Rock WCSX was back to #1 6+ – after a two-book layoff – with its best book since SEPTEMBER (5.4-6.7). iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WMXD (MIX 92.3) ended a two-book stay at #1 as it slipped to second (6.1-5.5). ENTERCOM News WWJ-A moved down to #3 (5.7-5.4) while cluster compadre ENTERCOM Country WYCD was up to #4 with its highest mark in exactly a year (4.4-5.0). iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKQI (CHANNEL 955) dipped to #5 (4.9-4.9) and was joined by ENTERCOM Classic Hits WOMC, which advanced from a tie at #9 (4.1-4.9). BEASLEY Active Rock WRIF was just behind at #7 (4.4-4.8) while iHEARTMEDIA Urban WJLB fell to #9 (4.7-4.1). Despite being #8, iHEARTMEDIA AC WNIC (4.2-4.3) continued to lead the way in 6+ cume (673,100-748,400) – an increase of 11.2%. The market was up by 8.9%.

For the third time in the last four books, WRIF was #1 25-54 as the station posted its largest share since DECEMBER. WCSX moved up to #2 as it ended a two-book slide and trailed its younger and more tatted bro by a full share. WJLB stepped down to #3 as it lost a large chunk of share. BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE) remained at #4 with a solid increase. WKQI repeated at #5 with a small gain. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WLLZ was a beat behind at #6 with a modest increase. It was sharing the moment with WYCD, which advanced from #8 with its best performance in over a year.

Last month WKQI and WJLB were the co-leading 18-34 stations. This time WKQI stood alone at the pinnacle despite a small loss of share. WJLB slipped to #2 and was tied with WYCD, which moved up a spot with its best book in over a year. WGPR INC. Urban WGPR (HOT 107.5) stepped up to #4 with its best showing since OCTOBER. WRIF moved up to #5 with a strong increase. CUMULUS Hot AC WDVD slipped to #6 and was tied with WMGC. CUMULUS Country WDRQ had only a small loss but fell from a tie at #3 to #8.

WRIF had its best 18-49 book since DECEMBER as it moved back to #1 after a two-book hiatus. WKQI was up to #2 while WCXS advanced two spaces to #3 with a large increase. WJLB fell from first to fourth with its smallest share since DECEMBER. WMGC stepped down to #5 and was tied with WYCD while WMXD dropped from a tie at #5 to #10.

PHOENIX: Easy A

Pandemic, schmandemic – iHEARTMEDIA AC KESZ (99.9 KEZ) continued to lead the way 6+ (6.8-7.6). The station also remained on top of the cume leaderboard (706,300-856,100) – an increase of 21.2%. The entire market was up a slight 1.1%. iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KYOT (95.5 THE MOUNTAIN) climbed up to #2 with its highest total since DECEMBER (5.5-6.3). HUBBARD Classic Rock KSLX stepped down to #3 (6.4-6.2) while ENTERCOM Classic Hits KOOL remained at #4 (5.4-5.1). ENTRAVISION Regional Mexican KLNZ (LA TRICOLOR 103.5) and BONNEVILLE Talk KTAR-F had been tied at #7. KLNZ moved up to #5 (4.6-4.8) while KTAR-F stepped up to #6 (4.6-4.6). iHEARTMEDIA Country KNIX dropped to #7 as it ended a two-book surge (4.9-4.5).

For the second straight survey, KSLX was #1 25-54 though it was off a smidge. KLNZ was up to #2 with a slight increase. KYOT advanced four spaces to #3 with – again – its best outing since DECEMBER. HUBBARD Active Rock KUPD stepped down to #4 with a small loss while KESZ repeated at #5 with a modest increase. KNIX fell from #2 to #6 as it lost a chunk of share.

Way back in FEBRUARY, before “the rona” was a big deal, KLNZ was tied at #12 18-34. Though the station was off by about a share this survey, it was #1 for the second book in a row. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KZZP (104.7 KISS-FM) was up to #2 with a slight decrease and stood about a share and a half off the lead. KUPD was up to #3 despite a large decrease. It was sharing that space with its cluster bro HUBBARD Alternative KDKB (ALT AZ 93.3), which rocketed up from a tie at #15 by actually doubling its previous share. KYOT took two steps up to #5 with a solid increase. KNIX fell four places to #6 and was tied with ENTERCOM Top 40/M KALV (LIVE 101.5), which slipped from #5.

This was the fourth book in a row that KLNZ was #1 18-49. The station was off slightly but led KYOT – which was up from a tie at #5 to #2 – by almost a share and a half. KESZ had also been tied at #5, but it advanced to #3 as it ended a two-book slide. KUPD dropped to #4 as it ended a three-book surge. It was partnered with KDKB, which jumped up from #9 with its highest score in over a year. KNIX dropped from a tie at #3 to #6. KSLX had also been at #3 but it fell to #7 and was tied with KZZP.

MINNEAPOLIS-ST.PAUL: A Close Race

The top three stations 6+ were trading paint this survey. HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP (KS95) was #1 for the second book in a row (7.4-7.5) while iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108) was up two spots to #2 with its best Frosty-free share since JULY (6.4-7.3). The station continued to lead the way in cume (645,000-737,100) – an increase of 14.3%. The entire market was up by only 3.2%. MPR N/T KNOW slipped to #3 but remained in the hunt (6.6-7.0). CUMULUS Classic Rock KQRS stepped down to #4 (6.6-6.6) while its younger and more pierced cluster bro – CUMULUS Active Rock KXXR (93X) – stood alone at

#5 (5.9-5.9). ENTERCOM Adult Hits KZJK (104.1 JACK-FM) was a beat behind at #6 with its highest total since SEPTEMBER (5.1-5.8). iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN (K-FAN) slipped to #7 (5.9-5.6).

Though it was off a bit, KXXR captured the 25-54 flag for the third straight survey. KQQL was up three spots to #2 with a strong increase but still trailed the leader by about a share. KFXN slipped to #3 and was just ahead of KZJK, which stepped down to #4. Both stations had small losses. KQRS gave its best performance in over a year as it moved from #8 to #5. KNOW was just behind as it jumped from #11 to #6, regaining some of last month’s big loss. KSTP fell three places to a tie at #7 with its smallest share since we were placing our nuts on an open flame.

For the third book in a row, KXXR was both #1 18-34 and in double-digit territory. MPR AAA KCMP (89.3 THE CURRENT) remained #2 but with a big loss and was more than two shares off the lead. KSTP repeated at #3 with a slight increase while iHEARTMEDIA Country KEEY (K102) remained #4, also with a slight gain. KZJK was up to #5 as it regained some of lost month’s huge loss. This pushed iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KDWB – which had a small loss – back to #6.

This was the fifth 18-49 win in a row for KXXR. The station was off a bit while KQQL moved up to #2 with a small increase. Still, the two were about a share and a half distant. KFXN stepped down to #3 with a slight loss. KZJK repeated at #4 with a small loss and was joined by KSTP, which moved up from #6 with a small gain. Not far behind that duo was KNOW, which took two steps upward to #6 as it bounced back from a down book. KCMP fell three places to #8 as it returned most of last month’s large increase.

That’s it for this go around. Stay safe. Wear a mask. Remain socially distant but not indifferent. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. and our cohorts from XTRENDS will see you in a month.

