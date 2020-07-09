This Weekend On Hair Nation Channel

SIRIUSXM's HAIR NATION (Channel 39) is presenting a "Hair Nation Virtual Festival" hosted by SLAUGHTER's MARK SLAUGHTER starting this FRIDAY, JULY 10TH at 5p (ET) featuring live recordings of MOTLEY CRUE, BON JOVI, POISON, WHITESNAKE, WINGER, DEF LEPPARD, QUEENSRYCHE, and more.

The "Hair Nation Virtual Festival" will also rebroadcast the performances on FRIDAY JULY 10TH at 8p (ET), SATURDAY, JULY 11th at 2a, 9a, 1p and 10p (ET), and SUNDAY, JULY 12th at 6a, 3p, and 7p (ET),

