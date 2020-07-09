New study

NIELSEN MUSIC/MRC Data just unveiled their 2020 Mid-Year Report, which includes data from the first six months of the year, along with relevant highlights and pivotal moments from the music industry. The study reveals some interesting findings about the Country music industry, including how it has fared during the pandemic.

By the week ending MAY 7th, streams of Country music had steadily risen 21.4% above the baseline, even though a few key releases were postponed, according to the study. Country’s market share of audio on-demand streams also grew, from 6.9% pre-COVID-19 to 8% post-lockdown. Additionally, the report finds, the Country genre has made significant gains in market share, rising from 6.9% to 8% since the CORONAVIRUS started affecting streams and sales in early MARCH.

View the full report here.

