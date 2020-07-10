Kendall Mathers

This week's ALL ACCESS "CONVERSATIONS WITH KENDALL" column, called "Artists Need Love Too," is a reflection on the trying times that artists of all measure have been dealing with during the pandemic.

Our columnist KENDALL MATHERS cuts right to the chase, "I am going to focus on the struggle of being (or becoming) a creative person during COVID-19. Most of the people I’m talking to on this platform are creatives, creatives that rely on their art to make a living as well as keep themselves sane."

Whether it's career or lifestyle/fitness or life at large, MATHERS has you covered, and so does ALL ACCESS. Easy to read her latest by clicking here.

« see more Net News