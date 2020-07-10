Triple A Unite!

Like so many industry gatherings this year, JACK BARTON ENTERTAINMENT’s (JBE) inaugural SUMMITFEST to be held in BOULDER, CO this AUGUST had to be postponed due to the CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) pandemic. Now the event has been reimagined as VIRTUAL SUMMITFEST 2020.

VIRTUAL SUMMITFEST 2020 (VSF), is set for the evenings of AUGUST 5th and 6th on the JACK BARTON ENTERTAINMENT FACEBOOK page and the TRIPLE A ONLY VIRTUAL FOX BALCONY on ZOOM. Both day’s activities start at 7:30p ET and 4:30P PT.

On WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5th, NOTEWORTHY’s NORM WINER will interview JACKSON BROWNE, who had been scheduled to be The Keynote interview. Then, on THURSDAY, AUGUST 6th, will be the first JBE TRIPLE A AWARDS presentation. Both nights will feature performances by some of the acts who were scheduled for this year’s event.

You can register to participate in VSF and see the list of performers by going here.

JBE TRIPLE A SUMMITFEST in BOULDER, CO with ALL ACCESS as Official Media Sponsor will now take place AUGUST 3rd-6th, 2021.

« see more Net News