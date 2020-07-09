Jerry 'JT' Tarrants

SHOCKER! ALL ACCESS has learned that BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Active Rock WRIF and Classic Rock WCSX/DETROIT PD JERRY "JT" TARRANTS has left the stations.

TARRANTS, who has programmed WCSX since 2013, also took over the PD duties at WRIF last DECEMBER after longtime WRIF PD MARK PENNINGTON exited the station (NET NEWS 12/31/19).

Stay tuned as further details develop.

« see more Net News