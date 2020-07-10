News Operations To Shutter

In case you missed the ALL ACCESS BULLETIN late YESTERDAY (NET NEWS 7/9) some large news out of WESTWOOD ONE regarding the closure of its entire news operation.

ALL ACCESS has obtained this statement from a WESTWOOD ONE spokesperson:

“Given the current necessity to make critical decisions about the deployment of resources, we made the decision to cease WWO news operations on AUGUST 30. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the entire WWO News Team for all that they have accomplished and acknowledge the exceptional leadership of BART TESSLER, who has commanded our admiration and respect throughout his 45-year news career.

"We remain heavily committed to our personality driven News/Talk programming with megabrands including MARK LEVIN, BEN SHAPIRO and THE DAILY WIRE, JIM BOHANNON, MICHAEL SAVAGE, DAN BONGINO, DAVE RUBIN, and RED EYE RADIO.”

