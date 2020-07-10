Tonight At 10 PM (PT)

Tonight (7/10) at 10 PM, RADIO DISNEY presents ARDYs Summer Playlist, hosted by singer, songwriter and recording artist LAURA MARANO. The hour-long program will include appearances and performances by KATY PERRY, BTS, MEGHAN TRAINOR, SIA, DUA LIPA, ANNE-MARIE, BEBE REXHA, SOFIA CARSON, SABRINA CARPENTER and many others.

Listeners will also be treated to iconic moments from the first seven years of the ARDYs, including performances by ARIANA GRANDE, CAMILA CABELLO, SELENA GOMEZ, SHAWN MENDES and others.

This year, RADIO DISNEY will honor teachers as part of ARDYs "Heroes For Change" and will give a donation to DONORSCHOOSE, a nonprofit organization that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom projects.

« see more Net News