ENTERTAINMENT ONE (eONE) has promoted ANDRE HOWARD to VP/Digital Marketing and EBRAHIM “ABE” RASHEED To Dir./A&R & Artist Development.

HOWARD will be responsible for Urban Digital Strategy and initiatives for the company’s Urban roster. In addition, he’ll strategize and assist marketing, A&R, and operations teams. He’ll report to EVP/GM Music SEAN STEVENSON and Pres./Urban Music ALAN GRUNBLATT.

GRUNBLATT said, “DRE and ABE were a big part of our recent successes with BRANDY, BLUEFACE, BRYANT MYERS and others. In their new roles, they will help usher in a bigger year with our expanding roster of new and established artists.”

HOWARD added, “I’m excited to be a part of the eONE team working alongside CHRIS TAYLOR, SEAN, ALAN, and team. There are so many exciting artists set to release new music in the pipeline. 2020 will be an eventful year for eONE.”

RASHEED will focus on growing the Urban roster with new artists and do A&R duties for established artists. He’ll also work with the publishing division and audio network to grow the publishing roster with more writers and producers. He will report to GRUNBLATT.

HOWARD joined eONE last FALL (2019) as Dir./Digital Marketing. His resume includes running his own company, THE MEDIA MUSIC, Inc.; and previously working at UNIVERSAL/REPUBLIC RECORDS, VIOLATOR MANAGEMENT, FAMILY TREE ENTERTAINMENT, DEF JAM RECORDS, MTV, and EMI.

RASHEED moves up from A&R/Production. His resume includes MEDIACO NEW YORK RADIO WQHT (HOT 97)/NEW YORK, where he booked the WHO’S NEXT monthly showcase and curated HOT 97s WHO’S NEXT playlist.

