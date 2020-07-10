Daniels (Photo: Erick Anderson)

This morning’s (7/10) funeral for CHARLIE DANIELS begins at 11a (CT) and will be livestreamed. Tune in on the FACEBOOK page or the website of WORLD OUTREACH CHURCH in MURFREESBORO, or on THE CHARLIE DANIELS BAND’s FACEBOOK page or YOUTUBE channel.

As previously reported (NET NEWS 7/8), the funeral will include performances from TRACE ADKINS, TRAVIS TRITT, VINCE GILL and GRETCHEN WILSON, and will be led by SIRIUS XM's STORME WARREN and local pastor ALLEN JACKSON. A private burial will follow at MT. JULIET MEMORIAL GARDENS in MT. JULIET, TN.

DANIELS died MONDAY (7/6) from a hemorrhagic stroke at the age of 83 (NET NEWS 7/6). Memorial contributions can be made to DANIELS’ military charity, THE JOURNEY HOME PROJECT here, or by mail (17060 Central Pike, LEBANON, TN 37090).

« see more Net News