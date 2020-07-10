No Sale

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database FRIDAY morning (7/10).

Applying for STAs were TOWNSQUARE MEDIA TRI-CITIES LICENSE, LLC (KORD-F/RICHLAND, WA, reduced power due to failing transmitter tube); CENTER FOR TRAINING AND CAREERS (KCXU-LP/SAN JOSE, interim location due to COVID-19 shutdown of main studio and licensed antenna site); THE ZONE CORPORATION (WZON-A/BANGOR, ME, nondirectional operation at reduced power due to damage to nighttime array); and MANAGEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, INC. (KUSG-A/AGANA, GUAM, reduced power at new site while transfer to nonprofit MARIANAS EDUCATIONAL MEDIA SERVICES, INC. contemplated).

Filing for Silent STAs were WAMC (WWES/MOUNT KISCO, NY, electrical outage) and EMPIRE BROADCASTING CORP (KLIV-A/SAN JOSE, financial issues as sale closing pends).

RADIOACTIVE, LLC requested an extension of its Silent STA for KMML/CIMARRON, KS, while it seeks an alternate programming source.

And FAMILY LIFE MINISTRIES, INC. has closed on the sale of W234AQ/MUNCY, PA to KRISTIN CANTRELL's SOUTHERN BELLE, LLC (license) and SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA, LLC (assets) for $100,000.

« see more Net News