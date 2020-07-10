Deal With Warner Bros.

SPOTIFY has entered into a multi-year podcast deal with WARNER BROS. and its subsidiary DC ENTERTAINMENT, home of comic book franchises like SUPERMAN, BATMAN and WONDER WOMAN. MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE reports, "The deal will see a slate of scripted original podcasts, centered on the DC universe, produced by WARNER BROS. and advertised, marketed and distributed by SPOTIFY."

SPOTIFY says that the partnership will “leverage iconic characters in new SPOTIFY shows”.

