Steve Aoki (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

STEVE AOKI, the GRAMMY-nominated DJ/Producer and entrepreneur has launched DIM MAK EN FUEGO, a Latin imprint intended to release music from the global underground alongside contemporary hitmakers. DIM MAK EN FUEGO launches with an R&B single from MEXICO-based, AQUIHAYAQUIHAY.

AOKI commented, "My fans and friends across LATIN AMERICA have embraced me with open arms and I’m honored to be part of a platform for the next generation of LATINX artists. There are so many unique hybrid sounds brewing up right now, pushing music culture forward. AQUIHAYAQUIHAY are the real deal and they capture what we’re trying to do here at DIM MAK EN FUEGO… Their ethos, approach towards creating music and content...I’m hyped to announce them as our first official signing to DIM MAK EN FUEGO.

In addition to AOKI, DIM MAK EN FUEGO's team features Head Of Marketing BRYAN LINARES and CHRISTIAN HERRERA.

« see more Net News