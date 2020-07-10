Mark Hamlin

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS/KALAMAZOO, MI OM MARK HAMLIN was laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. HAMLIN spent the past five years overseeing the five station cluster - Urban AC WTOU-W238AL (THE TOUCH), Classic Hits WVFM (FM 106.5), Adult Hits WZOX (96.5 JACK FM), Talk WKZO-W295CL (EVERYTHING KALAMAZOO), and Sports WQLR-A (AM 1660 THE FAN). Reach out to him at Markhamlin1@att.net, (864) 414-5291.

Also exiting KALAMAZOO is Production Director NICK NACCI.

