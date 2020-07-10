Forming Now!

The INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION (IBA) announced today that it is officially forming the organization within the next two weeks.

ADAMS RADIO GROUP President/CEO RON STONE said "We have 496 owners/operators representing just under 3,000 stations that have signed up supporting the idea of the organization. The next step is the actual formation of the IBA into a legal entity, forming an initial board and getting to work on all the elements we have been discussing that will benefit independent operators choosing to be members of the IBA.

"We will see more owners/operators sign up now that the decision has been made to launch, as many have said to me 'I will sign up when I know it is real.' The IBA will make a significant impact on independent broadcaster's bottom line. In three years, every member will echo that the IBA was exactly the right organization at the right time to meet the needs of independents."

The membership investment is a question many are asking, and STONE says to expect that to be answered soon as the board will take that up as its first task adding that "membership will be affordable and will not be a burden for any size operation."

President BUD WALTERS one of the early supporters of the concept of the IBA said, "Independent broadcasters outside the major markets have a lot in common as we seem to be in a different business than large markets broadcasters. There is good reason to explore this idea of working more closely together."

Owners/operators are still being encouraged to sign up at RADIOIBA.ORG which will only remain active until the new IBA site is operational. Frequent updates will be emailed to those that have signed up on the site to receive communications. Additionally, those signed up will received specific instructions for membership once the new IBA web site (currently under construction) is launched. There will be a conference call scheduled for all members in the next few weeks with RON STONE and the initial board to discuss the mission and goals of the organization.

