New Deal

COPPERLINE MUSIC GROUP (CMG) has signed a distribution deal with the new, NASHVILLE-based, digital-focused record label formed by ERV WOOLSEY, ROLLIN' THE DICE RECORDS. WOOSLEY is the CEO and Founder of the ERV WOOSLEY COMPANY, best know for managing Country artists LEE ANN WOMACK, GEORGE STRAIT and more. The label's flagship band, STONE SENATE, will release a reimagined version of the classic STRAIT hit, "The Fireman," on FRIDAY, JULY 17th.

"Working with the team at COPPERLINE MUSIC GROUP is a great way for us to build on our vision for the new label,” said WOOSLEY. “We aren’t by any means trying, nor do we want to play the mainstream record label game. But with modern technology and so many creative outlets at our disposal in this day and age, it allows us the opportunity to give our newer artists or select passion projects a stronger start and higher profile early in the development of their career.”

CMG's Head Of A&R and Label Acquisitions DEWAYNE BROWN added, "COPPERLINE RECORDS is in business to connect and create multiple avenues for record labels to give their music a way to be heard by the masses. On behalf of the whole team at COPPERLINE MUSIC GROUP, we are eager to develop passion projects for the great ERV WOOSLEY."

(L-R): ROLLIN' THE DICE/THE ERV WOOLSEY COMPANY's ALLEN MITCHELL, WOOSLEY, CMG's RUSTY HARMON and BROWN, and STONE SENATE's CLINT WOOSLEY

« see more Net News