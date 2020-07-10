Rachael Gordon And Laura Lee

SHOCKER! WWCD LTD. Alternative WWCD (CD102.5)/COLUMBUS, OH APD/middayer RACHAEL GORDON has resigned after 15 years with the station. RACHAEL posted this past MONDAY (7/6) on FACEBOOK: "On FRIDAY, I resigned from CD1025. My reasons for leaving are private, but please know that I’ll miss being with you on your radio each day.I truly love good radio, and every single listener and supporter, and the wonderful people in this weird industry. My heart aches at the close of this chapter in my life, but 15 years isn’t a bad run. Take care of yourselves." Reach out to her at rachaelngroves@gmail.com.

Meanwhile, CD102.5 Owner/GM RANDY MALLOY tells ALL ACCESS he has hired LAURA LEE as Interim PD/middays, effective MONDAY, JULY 13th. CD102.5 has tragically lost two PDs in the last 10 years, most recently MASE BRAZELLE (NET NEWS 6/6) and longtime PD/afternooner ANDY "ANDYMAN" DAVIS passed in 2010.

MALLOY said, "We have definitely had our challenges and it is a testament to the power of the radio and our staff that we continue to move forward. Change is inevitable in every type of organziation and we look at this as another chapter in our now 30 year story here at CD102.5. We are excited that LAURA LEE is part of the team and will rise to the challenge and look forward to the future."

LAURA was downsized at the end of last year (NET NEWS 10/29/19) from SUNRISE BROADCASTING Alternative WRMR (MODERN ROCK 98.7)/WILMINGTON, NC, where she was PD/afternoons.

