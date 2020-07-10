Reduction In Force

ALL ACCESS has learned that on top of the news of the closure of the news operations at WESTWOOD ONE (NET NEWS 7/9 & 7/10), there is a 3% reduction of the workforce taking place companywide, which includes all jobs that either no longer exist or have been greatly reduced.

The company is also doing what it originally stated it would do at the end of JULY: All furloughs are ending and the small subset who took a payout in lieu of a furlough will be returned to full pay.

