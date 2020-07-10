'CMA Best Of Fest'

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) will bring fans a night of 28 of Country music's greatest performances this MONDAY (7/13) with “CMA Best of Fest” (NET NEWS 6/15). The network TV special will honor the legacy of CMA FEST, which was postponed this year due to safety concerns amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-hour celebration will be hosted by LUKE BRYAN and air at 7p (CT) on ABC-TV. The special will feature 28 of the most unforgettable CMA FEST performances over the last 16 years, including MIRANDA LAMBERT's 2007 performance of “Kerosene,” Zac Brown Band's “Chicken Fried” from 2009, LITTLE BIG TOWN and RASCAL FLATTS' medley from 2011, ERIC CHURCH and LZZY HALE's “That’s Damn Rock & Roll” from 2014, GARTH BROOKS' medley from 2017, BROOKS & DUNN with BROTHERS OSBORNE's 2019 performance of “Hard Workin’ Man," LIL NAS X, BILLY RAY CYRUS and KEITH URBAN's "Old Town Road" collaboration from 2019 and many more.

Other artists set to appear during the special include MAREN MORRIS, KENNY CHESNEY, KANE BROWN, JOAN JETT, THOMAS RHETT, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, DWIGHT YOAKAM and more. Additionally, BRYAN will join DARIUS RUCKER for a new performance.

