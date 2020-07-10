Severin

JAY SEVERIN, the conservative radio talk host best known for his long run on BOSTON talk radio, died TUESDAY (7/7) at 69, according to the BOSTON GLOBE. SEVERIN had recently completed chemotherapy and radiation and had been declared cancer-free only three weeks earlier, according to his wife RENEÉ,

SEVERIN, who worked as a political strategist before moving into talk radio, hosted shows at the old GREATER MEDIA News-Talk WTKK and CLEAR CHANNEL Talk WXKS-A (TALK 1200)/BOSTON and BUCKLEY News-Talk WOR-A/NEW YORK and nationally for CBS/INFINITY and THEBLAZE RADIO NETWORK. His tenure at WTKK included suspensions for anti-Muslim and anti-Mexican comments and for comments defending a businessman accused of sexual harassment, for which he was ultimately fired.

Most recently, SEVERIN hosted weekend shows on AC/Full Service WBOQ (NORTH SHORE 104.9)/GLOUCESTER, MA in FEBRUARY and MARCH of 2020.

