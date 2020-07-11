Ploss

The host of a brokered-time talk show on BARTIS-RUSSELL BROADCASTING News-Talk WSMN-A-W237FA/NASHUA, NH is the latest "KAREN" caught on video making racist comments in public, and she was proud enough of her tirade to stream it herself on FACEBOOK Live.

DIANNA PLOSS, a vocal supporter of President TRUMP who hosts a three-times-weekly show on WSMN, harassed a group of Spanish-speaking workers installing landscaping on a NASHUA street on FRIDAY (7/10), yelling, “Are you speaking English? Okay, but it is AMERICA, you should be speaking English. They work for the state, you should be speaking English ... It's English, English, English. Is anybody here illegal? Are these guys illegal?"

After being told the workers do not work for the state but instead work for a private company, PLOSS continued, saying "Look at this, this is AMERICA, speak English ... This is Communism!” She also ripped into a man who tried to stop her from harassing the workers, questioning why he was wearing a mask and then calling him a "social justice warrior ... because he's a Black man, and he's gonna protect the Brown man from this White woman."

PLOSS streamed the incident on FACEBOOK, and subsequently posted the comment, "I'm not backing down" after the video was shared on INSTAGRAM by an account called "@crazykarens." The video also got attention from TMZ, which noted, "We've seen a lot of racist videos, but rarely is the person who shoots it the racist herself."

As for WSMN, PLOSS' page on the station website was removed over the weekend. The page described her as "BOSTON native. American patriot. Political activist. Serial entrepreneur. Medical professional. American football fanatic. Disco music enthusiast." and as a director of "the MA4TRUMP team." A petition at CHANGE.ORG demanding her removal from the station's lineup had over 5,000 signatures as of midday SUNDAY.

According to TMZ on SUNDAY (7/12) WSMN 1590 issued the following statement, "DIANNA PLOSS is no longer associated or affiliated in any way with WSMN or BARTIS-RUSSELL BROADCASTING, LLC.

"We at WSMN value freedom of speech, freedom of expression and assembly. We will not tolerate discrimination, racism or hatred. We continue to present and offer on air opportunities for discussion, education and the exchange of opinions and ideas."

