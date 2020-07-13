Blair Garner

WESTWOOD ONE’S syndicated overnight show hosted by BLAIR GARNER with "OFF ERIC" GARNER was among the casualties of the three percent staff reduction at parent company CUMULUS on FRIDAY (NET NEWS 7/10).

WESTWOOD ONE’s LIA KNIGHT, who hosts syndicated evening program, “The LIA Show,” will also now host an overnight show as well, picking up the affiliates that previously carried “The BLAIR GARNER Show.” Her evening show is offered six nights a week, while her overnight show is now available seven nights. KNIGHT has hosted “The LIA Show” for more than 20 years. Her night show is carried on 98 affiliates.

BLAIR GARNER is a veteran of more than 30 years in radio, and is a 2013 inductee into the RADIO HALL OF FAME. His resume included stints at KAFM/DALLAS; KHFI/AUSTIN; KKBQ/HOUSTON; WASH/WASHINGTON, DC; WPLJ/NEW YORK; and KIIS/LOS ANGELES before he created and syndicated his first successful overnight show, “After MidNite with BLAIR GARNER,” which ran from 1993 to 2013 and was heard on more than 250 stations nationwide. After three years hosting CUMULUS/WESTWOOD ONE’s syndicated “AMERICA’s Morning Show,” he shifted to “The BLAIR GARNER Show” in 2016 (NET NEWS 10/31/16). Reach him here, or by phone at (615) 830-5400.

In related news, CUMULUS Country KSCS and KPLX (THE WOLF)/DALLAS Creative Imaging Dir. RANDALL WRIGHT has departed the company after 20 years. He posted the news on FACEBOOK on FRIDAY (7/10), writing, “My time is now over due to massive budget cuts caused from the CORONAVIRUS pandemic. This is where I say goodbye to this chapter in my life and get ready for whatever I must face next." Reach WRIGHT here, or by phone at (817) 300-2402.

« see more Net News