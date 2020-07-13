YouTube Shows Decline In Music Discover

EDISON RESEARCH has been tracking YOUTUBE as an audio channel for years as part of its INFINITE DIAL® and SHARE OF EAR® studies. While YOUTUBE continues to be one of the most important sources for music listening and discovery, this year, for the first time, EDISON registered a decline in YOUTUBE "listening" in both studies.

With newer services such as TIKTOK, and the importance of non-traditional channels like video games, music discovery has changed a lot over the past several years.

YOUTUBE remains one of the top sources for audio consumption, but it is notable that we see some diminishment corroborated in both surveys. Graphs and further analysis can be found here.

EDISON RESEARCH VP NICOLE BENIAMINI is going to break down the current state of music discovery by looking at those Americans who value new music the most in a new, free webinar this THURSDAY, JULY 16th, at 1p (ET).

BENIAMINI will use never-before-seen INFINITE DIAL insights from EDISON RESEARCH and TRITON DIGITAL® to look at those who say staying up-to-date with music is very important to them. The report will explore who these new music seekers are, what they’re listening to, and which sources they use to learn about music. You can register for New-Music Seekers: An Infinite Dial® Report here to learn more.

