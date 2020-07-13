Lil Marlo (Photo: Instagram)

ATLANTA rapper LIL MARLO (RUDOLPH JOHNSON) was killed in a shooting on SATURDAY evening, reports WSB-TV 2/ATLANTA.

ATLANTA Police told WSB-TV 2 that they responded to a car crash near the BENJAMIN E. MAYS DRIVE overpass at 11:30p (ET).

MARLO was shot while driving and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe the rapper was the intended target and no arrests have been made yet.

He was on the roster of QUALITY CONTROL RECORDS. The 30-year-old leaves behind a daughter and a son.

His friend LIL YACHTY posted about the shooting early SUNDAY morning on his INSTAGRAM, “We just did a song at 4 this morning smh RIP brother.”

WSB-TV 2 has more.

