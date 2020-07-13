Bethany And Fitz

Congratulations to HUBBARD RADIO Country KNUC (98.9 THE BULL)/SEATTLE morning host. CORY FITZ and his wife, BETHANY, on the arrival of twin boys BOWIE LEE and BODIE KINGSLEY FITZNER on SUNDAY, JULY 12th. FITZ posted the news on FACEBOOK, writing, “Welcome to the world little guys. We’ve been waiting on you.”

FITZ tells ALL ACCESS that BODIE’s middle name is a tribute to the late Country radio legend BOB KINGSLEY. FITZ took over as permanent host of KINGSLEY’s syndicated countdown show, “BOB KINGSLEY’s Country Top 40,” in JANUARY (NET NEWS 12/19/19).

