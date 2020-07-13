Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Top 40: The Weeknd Holds Top Spot; Dua Lipa Top 3; Saint Jhn Top 5; Lewis Capaldi Top 10

* THE WEEKND remains #1 with "Blinding Lights"

* DUA LIPA is top 3 with "Break My Heart," climbing 5*-3* and is +1105 spins

* SAINT JHN enters the top 5 with "Roses," moving 7*-5* and up 864 spins

* LEWIS CAPALDI goes top 10 with "Before You Go," moving 12*-10* in his 26th week on the chart and is +908 spins

* GABBY BARRETT is top 20 with "I Hope," featuring CHARLIE PUTH, up 22*-20* and +895 spins

* TREVOR DANIEL X SELENA GOMEZ vault 29*-22* with "Past Life" and are +1876 spins

* JAWSH 685 X JASON DERULO score a huge 38*-25* jump with "Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)" - up 1535 spins

* JACK HARLOW scores the top debut at 34* with "What's Poppin," up 464 spins

* KYGO and ONEREPUBLIC enter at 35* with "Love Somebody" with a +388

* TOPIC & A7S land the final debut at 40* with "Breaking Me"

Rhythmic: Harlow New Chart Topper; Doja Cat, Jhene Aiko Top 10; Migos, Staysolidrocky Top 15; NLE Choppa, Don Toliver Top 20

* JACK HARLOW surges into the top spot with "What's Poppin," moving 4*-1* and is +616 spins

* CHRIS BROWN and YOUNG THUG are up 789 spins (a big gain) with "Go Crazy" despite remaining at #5

* DOJA CAT has her third straight top 10 as "Like That," featuring GUCCI MANE, leaps 13*-9* and is +243 spins

* JHENE AIKO is top 10 with "P***y Fairy (OTW)," up 12*-10* and +206 spins

* MIGOS go top 15 with "Need It," featuring YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN, rising 17*-13* and +264 spins

* STAYSOLIDROCKY hits the top 15 too with "Party Girl," up 19*-15* and +291 spins

* NLE CHOPPA and DON TOLIVER both enter the top 20

* SAWEETIE is up 476 spins in her second week on the chart as "Tap In" moves 26*-22*

* MEGAN THEE STALLION has the top debut at 29* with "Girls In The Hood," up 365 spins

* CHLOE X HALLE, CITY GIRLS, and LIL BABY all score debuts as well

Urban: DaBaby/Roddy New #1; Lil Mosey Top 10; NLE Choppa Top 15; Rod Wave Top 20

* DABABY and RODDY RICCH move 4*-1* with "Rockstar," up 980 spins to give DABABY his 5th straight #1 at Urban

* LIL MOSEY surges into the top 10, rising 11*-7* with "Blueberry Faygo," up 459 spins

* NLE CHOPPA goes top 15 with "Walk Em Down," featuring RODDY RICCH, up 16*-15* and is +384 spins

* ROD WAVE hits the top 20 with "Girl Of My Dreams," leaping 22*-20* and is +386 spins

* BEYONCE vaults 31*-23* with "Black Parade," up 518 spins

* SAWEETIE surges 38*-30* with "Tap In," up 436 spins

* CITY GIRLS land the top debut at 32* with "Jobs," up 549 spins

* TEYANA TAYLOR and 6IX9INE (featuring NICKI MINAJ) debut

Hot AC: The Weeknd Remains #1; JP Saxe/Julia Michaels Top 10; Sam Fischer Top 15; Killers Top 20

* THE WEEKND holds the top spot with "Blinding Lights" for an 9th straight week

* The remainder of the top 10 was pretty steady although three songs had 250+ spin gains

* LEWIS CAPALDI was +304 with "Before You Go" at #5 and DOJA CAT was +300 spins with "Say So" at #8

* In addition, LADY GAGA & ARIANA GRANDE held at #7 but saw a spin gain of 267 with "Rain On Me"

* JP SAXE & JULIA MICHAELS enter the top 10 with "If The World Was Ending," up 11*-10," up 204 spins and accomplishing the feat in their 29th week on the chart

* SAM FISCHER goes top 15 with "This City," doing so in his 19th week on the chart

* KILLERS go top 20 with "Caution," up 21*-18*, up 169 spins

* SIA moves 35*-29* with "Together," up 181 spins

* FOR KING & COUNTRY land the lone debut at 40* with "TOGETHER"

Active Rock: Five Finger Hold Top Spot; Pretty Reckless Runner Up; Asking Alexandria Top 3; Seether Nearing Top 10

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH retain the top spot with "A Little Bit Off"

* PRETTY RECKLESS are the runner up with "Death By Rock And Roll," rising 3*-2* and are +113 spins

* ASKING ALEXANDRIA are now top 3 with "Antisocalist," up 4*-3*

* SEETHER surges 17*-11* with "Dangerous" - up 255 spins as they enter the top 15 and nearly hit the top 10

* FROM ASHES TO NEW are top 20 with "Panic," up 25*-20*

* SONS OF SILVER,I PREVAIL, and BAD OMENS debut

Alternative: Twenty One Pilots Hold Top Spot; AJR Runner Up; Major Lazer Top 10; Killers Top 15

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS spend a ninth week at #1 with "Level Of Concern"

* AJR move into the runner up spot, moving 3*-2* with "Bang!" - up 123 spins

* MAJOR LAZER and MARCUS MUMFORD and go top 10 with "Lay Your Head On Me," moving 11*-10*

* KILLERS motor into the top 15 with "My Own Soul's Warning," rising 19*-15* and is up 175 spins

* WHITE REAPER go top 20 with "Real Long Time," climbing 22*-20*, up 76 spins

* TONES AND I and PALAYE ROYALE debut



Triple A: Major Lazer/Marcus Mumford New #1; Milky Chance/Jack Johnson Runner Up; Black Pumas Top 3

* MAJOR LAZER & MARCUS MUMFORD take the top spot, up 2*-1* with "Lay Your Head On Me"

* MILKY CHANCE move to the runner up spot with "Don't Let Me Down," up 3*-2* with JACK JOHNSON

* BLACK PUMAS go top 3 with "Fire," up 4*-3*

* RAY LAMONTAGNE is top 5 in just his 6th week with "Strong Enough," rising 9*-5*

* WHITE REAPER go top 20 at Alternative and Triple A this week with "Real Long Time," up 22*-20*

* CAR SEAT HEADREST have the lone debut at 30* with "Hollywood"

