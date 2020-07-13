Patrick Ellis

ALL ACCESS sends get well wishes to HOWARD UNIVERSITY Urban AC WHUR (96.3)/WASHINGTON, D.C. veteran host of the SUNDAY “GOSPEL SPIRIT SHOW,” PATRICK ELLIS.

He has been hospitalized for treatment of complications from the CORONAVIRUS.

WHUR GM SEAN PLATER said, “Like millions across the city, country, and globe, ELLIS too has been fighting COVID-19 and is being treated at a local hospital. “While his family and colleagues remain hopeful that he will recover from this virus, we are calling on the community to lift ELLIS up in prayer.”

The ELLIS family issued a statement, “PATRICK is a fighter and we remain hopeful that he will return to the job he loves and has cherished for more than four decades, and that we will hear his voice across the airwaves again soon.

“To his devout listeners, he loves and misses you. We thank you for your outpouring of love and support. We ask that you continue to lift him up in prayer as he heals. Please continue to stay safe and healthy.”

ELLIS has been WHUR’s voice on SUNDAY from 6 to 11a (ET) for over 40 years. His trophy case includes a NAB Radio Host of the Year, WASHINGTONIAN MAGAZINE Person of the Year, and many other awards.

