Receivership

U.S. District Judge JESUS G BERNAL has appointed LARRY PATRICK as receiver for three stations owned by ED STOLZ's ROYCE INTERNATIONAL BROADCASTING for nonpayment of music royalties to ASCAP publishers. The order, issued and entered on JUNE 6th, puts Top 40 KREV-F (92.7 REV THE REVOLUTION)/ALAMEDA-SAN FRANCISCO, Top 40 KRCK/MECCA-PALM SPRINGS, CA, and Top 40 KFRH (104.3 NOW FM)/NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV into receivership, following a 2018 jury determination that STOLZ's stations played 11 musical works without paying royalties and the award of $330,000 in statutory damages ($30,000 per infringement), plus $864,278.75 in attorney's fees, $43,333.34 in non-taxable costs, and $11,951.37 in additional taxed costs, plus interest.

Plaintiffs in the case included WB MUSIC CORP., BUT FATHER, I JUST WANT TO SING MUSIC, HUNTERBORO MUSIC, UNIVERSAL POLYGRAM INTERNATIONAL PUBLISHING, INC., SONY/ATV TUNES LLC, OBVERSE CREATION MUSIC, NICE HAIR PUBLISHING, PARTY ROCK MUSIC, YEAH BABY MUSIC, ESKAYWHY PUBLISHING, UH OH ENTERTAINMENT, DIVINE MILL MUSIC, FINGAZ GOAL MUSIC, EMI APRIL MUSIC INC., HI MOM I DID IT, CHEBRA MUSIC, and UNIVERSAL MUSIC CORP. Defendants besides STOLZ and ROYCE included PLAYA DEL SOL BROADCASTERS, SILVER STATE BROADCASTING, LLC, and GOLDEN STATE BROADCASTING, LLC.

PATRICK will be paid $7,500 per month plus reasonable travel expenses to the station, plus 5% brokerage commission on the first $3 million and 2% on proceeds over $3 million upon the sale of any of the stations.

Oregon, Florida Stations Change Hands

In filings with the FCC, DALE and DIANA ST. MARIE are selling ST. MARIE COMMUNICATIONS, INC., licensee of Hot AC KGBR (92.7 THE BRIDGE)/GOLD BEACH, OR, to THE ANANTHA PRADEEP TRUST, with DR. A.K. PRADEEP as trustee, for $65,000.

PHILIP VON KAHLE, assignee for the benefit of creditors of CHOICE RADIO KEYS CORPORATION, is selling WKEY-F/KEY WEST, FL to SPOTTSWOOD PARTNERS II, LTD for $15,000 plus cancellation of lease obligations for the station's offices and tower totalling $85,899.12 as of MAY 2020 with subsequent rent of about $3,600/month.

Requesting Silent STAs were RADIO BY GRACE, INC. (W290CA/CLEVELAND, TN, interference to translator relaying primary signal); METROPOLITAN MANAGEMENT CORPORATION OF TENNESSEE (WNPZ-A/KNOXVILLE, transmitter failure); and TOWN OF MONROE, CONNECTICUT (W209CJ/MOUNT KISCO, NY, lost site).

And HIGH PLAINS RADIO NETWORK, LLC has closed on the sale of KROO-A and Country KLXK (K-LAKES 93.5)/BRECKENRIDGE, TX and Classic Rock KWKQ and KSWA-A/GRAHAM, TX to TERRY and KAY SLAVENS' FOR THE LOVE OF THE GAME, LLC.

« see more Net News