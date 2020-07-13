June

PODTRAC has released its JUNE 2020 ranking of its Top 20 podcasts, with NPR POLITICS jumping back into the top 20 and three shows making their debuts, WESTWOOD ONE's DAN BONGINO SHOW, WARNERMEDIA's CNN NEWS BRIEFING, and NPR's CODE SWITCH. Dropping out of the top 20 were iHEARTMEDIA's THE RON BURGUNDY PODCAST and THE BREAKFAST CLUB, FOX NEWS AUDIO's FOX NEWS RADIO 5 MINUTE NEWSCAST, and NPR's HOW I BUILT THIS.

The rankings, which include shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows):

THE DAILY (last month #1) NPR NEWS NOW (2) UP FIRST (3) CALL HER DADDY (4) THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (7) THIS AMERICAN LIFE (6) STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (5) DATELINE NBC (8) PARDON MY TAKE (9) PLANET MONEY (10) RADIOLAB (12) FRESH AIR (13) WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME! (11) HIDDEN BRAIN (14) TED TALKS DAILY (15) NPR POLITICS (21) THE DAN BONGINO SHOW (--) TED RADIO HOUR (16) CNN NEWS BRIEFING (--) CODE SWITCH (--)

