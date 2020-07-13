Mason Passes

Former WXRT, WSCR-A, and WSBC-A/CHICAGO VP/GM SETH MASON passed away SATURDAY (7/11) of pancreatic cancer at 71, according to ROBERTFEDER.COM.

MASON, one of the founders of both WXRT's eclectic rock format and WSCR's "THE SCORE" all-Sports format, served as owner DANNY LEE's GM in the '70s and was EVP of DIAMOND BROADCASTING, which also owned KOMA-A and KRXO/OKLAHOMA CITY and KPYR/KMPZ/OSCEOLA, AR-MEMPHIS. WXRT and WSCR were sold to WESTINGHOUSE for $55 million in 1995, the MEMPHIS station went to BARNSTABLE BROADCASTING for $4.25 million in 1993, and the OKLAHOMA CITY stations were sold to RENDA BROADCASTING for $53,375,000 in 1998, when MASON retired.

