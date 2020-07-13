-
Four New Affiliates For AdLarge Media's 'The Hookup' Show Prep Service
ADLARGE MEDIA's GOOD PARTS MEDIA his signed up four new affiliates for its "THE HOOKUP" show prep service. The new additions are CONNOISSEUR MEDIA AC WKJY (KJOY 98.3)/HEMPSTEAD, LONG ISLAND, NY; iHEARTMEDIA AC WMGF (MAGIC 107.7)/ORLANDO; EVANS BROADCASTING CO. AC KRFN (FUN 101)/RENO; and iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits WSRZ /SARASOTA.
ADLARGE VP/Affiliate Marketing JESSICA SHERMAN said, “We are thankful that in these challenging times, we can continue to forge meaningful partnerships with radio stations around the country.” Reach SHERMAN at jessica@adlarge.com.
