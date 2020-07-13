More Affiliates

ADLARGE MEDIA's GOOD PARTS MEDIA his signed up four new affiliates for its "THE HOOKUP" show prep service. The new additions are CONNOISSEUR MEDIA AC WKJY (KJOY 98.3)/HEMPSTEAD, LONG ISLAND, NY; iHEARTMEDIA AC WMGF (MAGIC 107.7)/ORLANDO; EVANS BROADCASTING CO. AC KRFN (FUN 101)/RENO; and iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits WSRZ /SARASOTA.

ADLARGE VP/Affiliate Marketing JESSICA SHERMAN said, “We are thankful that in these challenging times, we can continue to forge meaningful partnerships with radio stations around the country.” Reach SHERMAN at jessica@adlarge.com.

