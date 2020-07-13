First-Look Deal

SPOTIFY's latest podcasting content deal is with ARCHIE COMICS, with SPOTIFY getting a first-look deal for use of ARCHIE characters in podcasts. The parties will collaborate on development of both youth-oriented podcasts and shows adapting the characters for older audiences (as in the CW's "RIVERDALE" and NETFLIX's "THE CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA").

“The podcast and audio space is so vibrant, and SPOTIFY is, hands down, the industry leader there,” said ARCHIE COMICS CEO/Publisher JON GOLDWATER. “Bringing the iconic ARCHIE library of characters to SPOTIFY is a perfect match, and we’re so excited to partner with them to explore new, compelling stories featuring our characters. It’s an amazing frontier and we can’t wait to unveil what we’ve been working on.”

