The Mulhouse Artist's Rendering

Following his departure from CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE last week (NET NEWS 7/13), BLAIR GARNER, the former host of the syndicated “The BLAIR GARNER Show,” has shared plans for his upcoming venue with ALL ACCESS.

“We’ve known that the industry of terrestrial radio hasn’t been terribly healthy, so two years ago [husband and show partner] ERIC [GARNER] and I began work on a new venture,” he said. The couple purchased a 55,500 square foot former Baptist church in COLUMBIA, TN, about 40 miles South of NASHVILLE, and are in the process of turning it into a music venue. COLUMBIA’s nickname is “Muletown” because of its mule trading history, so their venue will be called THE MULEHOUSE.

“We will be the first American music venue built specifically in support of concert streaming,” he said. “There, on stage, I’ll be hosting live interviews mixed with performances. Think ‘Inside The Actor’s Studio’ mixed with ‘AUSTIN City Limits.’ The venue will also host other streaming events as well.”

Construction has been underway for nearly eight months, with an anticipated MARCH 2021 completion, and they anticipate having their first show in the first quarter of next year. CLAIR SOLUTIONS is handling the sound and lighting, which GARNER says has been almost a full $1 million investment alone.

“All that to say we are actively building a better future for ourselves,” GARNER told ALL ACCESS. “I honestly believe that a moment looking back is a moment stolen from looking forward.” Reach BLAIR here.

