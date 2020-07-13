Q1 Results

Podcast platforms LIBSYN and PAIR NETWORKS parent LIBERATED SYNDICATION INC. reported overall revenue down 0.5% year-to-year to $6,252,751 for first quarter 2020, with decreases in PAIR and LIBSYN Pro (off 4%) revenue and advertising revenue offset by a 17% increase in LIBSYN4 hosting revenue.

Net income also fell from $1,200,623 to $1,120,111 (flat per share at 4 cents).

