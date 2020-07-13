Palana

HALL COMMUNICATIONS has promoted KEVIN PALANA to PD of Country WCTK (CAT COUNTRY 98.1)/PROVIDENCE, as well as Classic Hits sister WNBH (BIG 101.3)/NEW BEDFORD, MA, effective SATURDAY, AUGUST 1st. He takes over those duties from HALL VP/Programming BOB WALKER, who announced last year that he would be relocating to the company’s LAKELAND, FL cluster (NET NEWS 11/12/19). WALKER will make that move at the end of the summer.

PALANA will continue his roles as WCTK’s Production Dir. and afternoon host.

“KEVIN’s programming credentials are top notch with previous successes in NEW LONDON [CT] at WQGN and NEW BEDFORD at WFHN,” said WALKER. “He is a true strategist and extremely detail oriented. Our HALL culture is about promoting from within, which makes this so much more special.”

“KEVIN has been a vital part of CAT COUNTRY’s success this past decade,” added WCTK VP/GM TOM WALL. “He knows this market inside and out which makes him an excellent choice to be WCTK’s next PD.”

“I grew up in this market and there is no place I’d rather live,” said PALANA. “I look forward to working directly with COURTNEY KELLEY and BRIAN MULHERN of CAT COUNTRY mornings and the entire staff in PROVIDENCE and NEW BEDFORD.”

Congratulate PALANA here.

« see more Net News