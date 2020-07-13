Adds NPR Podcasts

Streaming radio service ZENO MEDIA has reached agreement with NPR to carry NPR's podcasts on ZENO.FM, its platform aimed at immigrants around the world.l.

"This partnership with ZENO MEDIA will allow NPR podcasts to reach listeners who may not yet be public radio fans," said NPR Pres./CEO JOHN LANSING. "We are excited about engaging with new audiences around the world."

ZENO MEDIA CEO MORRIS BERGER added, "NPR is the trusted voice for Americans everywhere. Particularly now, when listeners rely on news for the urgent issues of our time, having this relationship and their valuable content as part of ZENO's overall diaspora focused spoken word strategy, is something we are very proud of. We look forward to making this experience a rich and relevant one for the listeners."

