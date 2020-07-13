Luke Bryan

Congratulations to CAPITOL NASHVILLE's LUKE BRYAN, who takes the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart for a second consecutive week with his hit, "One Margarita."

Kudos to UMG NASHVILLE EVP/Promotion ROYCE RISSER and VP/Promotion DAVID FRIEDMAN; CAPITOL NASHVILLE VP/Promotion BOBBY YOUNG; UMG VP/Promotion & Radio Marketing CHRIS SCHULER, Dir./Radio Marketing DONNA HUGHES, and Dir./Promotion & Artist Engagement CHRIS FABIANI; and CAPITOL NASHVILLE Regional Directors of Promotion ASHLEY LAWS (SOUTHEAST), MEGAN YOUNGBLOOD (WEST COAST), MARA SIDWEBER (SOUTHWEST), ANNIE SANDOR (NORTHEAST), KATIE BRIGHT (MIDWEST) and Coord./Promotion MEGAN O'GARA.

