Debuts

NASHVILLE PR/marketing firm PLA MEDIA is debuting a podcast, "APPLAUDABLE PERSPECTIVES," hosted by founder PAM LEWIS. Country singer and actor GARY MORRIS is among the early guests on the series, which will post bi-weekly.

“I have long loved talk radio and thought it would be a welcomed challenge to do a radio show someday," said LEWIS. "So, with the advent of podcasts, this is PLA's version, 'APPLAUDABLE PERSPECTIVES'. We welcome a myriad of guests from the arts and various walks of life for what I hope will be an engaging, thought provoking conversation. Join us for a laugh, a bit of knowledge and a chance to meet some interesting people as we share our human experience.”

