NASHVILLE-based nonprofit OPERATION SONG has added music industry veteran KYLE FREDERICK as Executive Dir. Founded in 2012 by songwriter BOB REGAN, the organization has served over 750 veterans and active duty servicemen and women, helping them tell their stories through songwriting.

FREDERICK has spent decades working on both the creative and business sides of the music industry as a songwriter, musician, artist manager and nonprofit executive at Country artist CLAY WALKER's BAND AGAINST MS charity.

"KYLE possesses a rare combination of music business and nonprofit experience, plus the background of being a songwriter and musician," said REGAN. "He is an ideal fit to help soldier the process of moving OPERATION SONG forward as we expand our reach nationwide."

"What an honor to be entrusted with BOB's vision to support and empower our veterans, active duty military and their families through the process of songwriting, a NASHVILLE tradition," said FREDERICK. "I look forward to working with our existing stakeholders and valued partners while cultivating many new ones."

