Live music returned to NEW JERSEY in a big way on SATURDAY night (7/11) as GARDEN STATE icons SOUTHSIDE JOHNNY & THE ASBURY JUKES performed before a sold out crowd, as DRIVE IN LIVE came to MONMOUTH PARK RACETRACK at the JERSEY SHORE.

1,000 cars (holding up to 4 people) were socially distanced in a massive parking lot set up for the show on a sweltering summer evening. The show, a benefit for both the BASIE CENTER FOR PERFORMING ARTS and the NEW JERSEY PANDEMIC RELIEF FUND was two non-stop hours of classics. During a night of unique experiences, applause was replaced by happy concert goers who blew their horns relentlessly in appreciation.

The show was broadcast live locally and to a world-wide audience by PRESS COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WWZY (107.1 THE BOSS)/MONMOUTH-OCEAN, with listeners checking in from as far as away as ISRAEL and AUSTRALIA. The station's morning show BILL FOX and DIANNE DE OLIVEIRA, along with Sunday morning SPRINGSTEEN ON SUNDAY host TOM CUNNINGHAM hosted a two hour pre-game show live from the backstage area.

