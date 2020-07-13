New Single Drops Friday 7/17, Festival Rocks 7/18

BIG MACHINE/JOHN VARVATOS RECORDS rockers BADFLOWER are dropping their first single "30" off their forthcoming sophomore album this FRIDAY, JULY 17th, the same date front man JOSH KATZ is celebrating his 30th birthday. To celebrate, the band is presenting and performing at S.H.I.T. (So Happy I’m Thirty) Fest via Livestream this SATURDAY, JULY 18th beginning at 4p (ET).

Three members of BADFLOWER have JULY birthdays and they wanted to play live music with their friends while supporting others. KATZ will host the event also featuring DEAD SARA, BONES UK and DEAD POET SOCIETY.

Tickets for S.H.I.T Fest are available at Badflowermusic.com and proceeds from sales will be split between two important causes – the fight to end immigration detention through FREEDOM FOR IMMIGRANTS and the culture surrounding mental health through 320 CHANGES DIRECTION.

Check out the S.H.I.T Livestream here.

