Black Radio stations in ATLANTA have teamed up with the common goals of voter registration, voter education, and voter mobilization in advance of the NOVEMBER 2020 election.

They have created “BLACK RADIO UNITED FOR THE VOTE.” The group is partnering with the URBAN LEAGUE OF GREATER ATLANTA and its affiliates to make these goals a reality.

The initiative includes COX MEDIA GROUP Urban AC WALR (KISS 104.1), ENTERCOM’s Urban WVEE (V103) & News Talk WAOK-A (1380), RADIO ONE’s Urban AC WAMJ/WUMJ (MAJIC 107.5/97.5); Urban WHAT (HOT 107.9); Inspirational WPZE, (PRAISE 102.5); Urban Oldies WAMJ-HD2 (CLASSIX 102.9), and CORE RADIO GROUP Urban WWSZ-A (STREETZ 94.5).

WALR Dir./Branding & Programming TERRI AVERY said, “This is a first for Black Radio in ATLANTA. I’m excited about uniting with these heritage stations for the common goal of serving our communities.”

ENTERCOM Urban Format Captain/WVEE PD REGGIE ROUSE added, “Radio plays a central role in the communities it serves. As election season approaches, V103 and WAOK are proud to join other Black Radio stations in ATLANTA to inform and inspire our listeners to exercise their right to vote.”

RADIO ONE/ATLANTA OM DEREK HARPER said, “Our RADIO ONE/ATLANTA stations are proud to be a part of this historic cause and are happy to do our part to empower our community.”

CORE RADIO GROUP Pres./CEO STEVE HEGWOOD commented, “The way that Black AMERICA is coming together as one unit, I am honored and proud to be involved with BLACK RADIO UNITED. Our goal is to put aside our competitive drive and put our energy into bringing our community together as one unified voice. STREETZ 94.5 is elated to serve our ATLANTA community.”

Beginning on JULY 23rd through SEPTEMBER, the participating radio stations will dedicate a full day of on-air programming to educate, inform, and inspire ATLANTA's Black community to register to vote, check their current registration status, and participate in the 2020 Census.

