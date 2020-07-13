e-Commerce Study

WESTWOOD ONE and LEADSRX, in partnership with MARU MATCHBOX, have released their second annual Direct-To-Consumer Media Attribution and Awareness study of direct-to-consumer e-commerce firms. Among the findings are that AM/FM radio appeared to drive increased performance for GOOGLE and FACEBOOK advertising during the pandemic; radio and TV combined deliver seven times the traffic lift of GOOGLE and FACEBOOK (63% to 9%); AM/FM delivered one point of search and site traffic lift for every $24,300 investment, with the same amount of lift costing TV advertisers $25,581; Heavy AM/FM radio listeners were 37% more likely to shop online than heavy TV viewers (59% vs 43%); while one GfK MRI study shows AM/FM radio representing 60% of e-commerce spending, a KANTAR MEDIA study says that only 3% of e-commerce ad dollars go to radio.

“Direct-to-consumer brands are entering their second act now, seeking to grow through market penetration and attract the masses via TV and AM/FM Radio,” said CUMULUS MEDIA and WESTWOOD ONE Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD. “This study validates the brand-building sales effect of broadcast media as TV and Radio drive seven times the search and site traffic lift of GOOGLE and FACEBOOK.”

“Why is radio driving even more GOOGLE and FACEBOOK impact during the pandemic? I believe it’s because radio listeners at home are responding MORE to radio ads now than they ‘normally’ did last year,” added LEADSRX co-founder/CEO AJ BROWN. “Radio has this ‘halo’ effect and sub-conscious impact. Even while listening in the background while checking email or performing other work activities, it’s likely consumers recall an advertiser when getting on the internet.”

See the full report here.

« see more Net News