WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE has added CHRIS FABIANI as Regional Manager/Radio & Streaming for its WEA team, effective TODAY (7/13). He fills a role left vacant by recently promoted National Dir./Radio & Streaming SHARI ROTH (NET NEWS 6/15).

Prior to the new role, FABIANI served as Director of Promotion and Artist Engagement at UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE for the past two years. He spent more than a decade with UMG, including six years as Director of Midwest Promotion at EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE.

“I’ve known and admired CHRIS for years,” said ROTH. “He’s an absolute pro who loves our format and knows how to deliver airplay because he’s trusted and respected by our radio partners. I’m so thrilled to be finally working with him!”

“I am thrilled to be joining KRISTEN [WILLIAMS], TOM [MARTENS], SHARI and the entire WARNER/WEA team,” said FABIANI. “I look forward to working with their roster of talented artists and staff. I am excited to reconnect with many of my radio friends in the Midwest as well as some new faces.”

