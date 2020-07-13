Ad Report

While the INTERACTIVE ADVERTISING BUREAU's fourth annual Podcast Advertising Revenue Report predicts podcast industry advertising revenues to be close to the magic $1 billion mark in 2020, increasing 14.7% from 2019, the estimate is half of the 29.6% increase previously projected by the IAB for this year, with the pandemic cited as the cause of the reduction. This year's report also noted that podcasts are increasingly part of brand annual planning, with the percentage of ad buyers putting podcasts in their annual buy budgets nearly doubling this year to 47%.

Other findings included top podcast advertiser categories (direct-to-consumer brands and financial services) and leading content genres (news, comedy, society and culture).

"Podcasts have solidified their place in the marketing mix, with more marketers planning ahead to secure both inventory and pricing earlier in the season," said IAB VP/Consumer Experience Center of Excellence ZOE SOON. "Brands increasingly see the value of 'owning' a podcast series -- podcast hosts are becoming trusted influencers with loyal communities. That translates to more consumer engagement and, ultimately, stronger ROI."



SVP/Research and Analytics SUE HOGAN added, "In the early days of COVID-19, the media formats that remained resilient were those that provided agility to marketers to change messaging. Sixty-six percent of podcast advertising is host-read--providing a very valuable, fast way for brands to stay in-market with the right message at the right time."

The IAB is holding its 2020 Podcast Upfront as a digital event on SEPTEMBER 9-11.

Read the report here.

